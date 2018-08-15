Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Richard Bong State Recreation Area

The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.

Friday: Friday Funday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. — Games and crafts night is happening and each week there’s a new theme and different activities. Each program is weather dependent and best for children ages five and older; meet at the beach.

Saturday: Migrating Monarchs, 10-11:30 a.m. Discover how tagging monarch butterflies unlocked the mystery of their migration. Meet at the Visitor Center before 10 a.m. Dragons and Damsels, 6-7:30 p.m. — These speedy fliers have survived on earth since before the dinosaurs. Catch, observe and release insects. Meet at the Visitor Center. Stargazing Saturday, 8 p.m. — If there are clear skies, join astronomical society members to look through telescopes to see what’s happening in the night sky. Meet at Parking Lot F.

