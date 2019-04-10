Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Today: Knee-High Naturalist, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your 3-5-year-old to this fun and active program. This month, it’s time to Sense Spring. Program will go on regardless of weather, but the topic may change. Please call 262-878-5601 to pre-register or to cancel. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Saturday: Fly Tying Basics, 10:30 a.m.-noon or 1-2:30 p.m. Ever wondered how to make a fishing fly? Join us to solve the mystery. Using basic materials, you will create your own fly. Children must be 8 years old or older and must be accompanied by an adult. Please call 262-878-5601 to preregister; space is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following program. For more information on any programs, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
Registration is underway for the 2019 Industrial League, which runs on Wednesdays beginning April 17 and culminates with a banquet on Wednesday, July 17.
Participants shoot at four wooded outdoor ranges each week, 15 targets per range, four arrows per target. Teams may be five-person or three-person teams, all male, all female or coed. New this year is a novelty shoot each week, with a grand prize at the end of the season.
For more information, call Bill Klug at 262-995-3098.
