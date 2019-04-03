Richard Bong State Recreation Area
The Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Brighton offers the following naturalist programs. A vehicle admission sticker is required for entrance to the park. Programs start promptly. Vehicle admission stickers are $8 daily or $28 annual for state residents; $11 daily or $38 annual for non-residents and $3 daily or $13 annual for resident seniors. For more information on any programs, visit www.bongnaturalistassociation.org or call 262-878-5600.
Saturday, April 6: Mini Macrame Owls, 9:30 a.m.-noon. Learn to macramé with Paule Touhey and go home with a mini owl to use as a keychain or pendant. Children must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by an adult. Please call 262-878-5601 to register; space is limited. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Tuesday, April 9: Adopt a Highway, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Join us for the first highway cleanup of the year. A great way to earn service hours, get fresh air and exercise, all while helping the park. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Meet at the Visitor Center.
Racine Instinctive Bowmen
The Racine Instinctive Bowmen, 14403 50th Road, Yorkville, is offering the following programs. For more information, visit the RIB’s website at www.ribarchery.com, email them at ribarchery@gmail.com or call 262-835-4975.
• The annual Roy Case Traditional Shoot will be held Saturday and Sunday. Registration both days is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults, $9 for juniors (ages 12-17) and free with a paid adult for cadets (age 11 and under). There are special all-day fees of $15 (adults) and $12 (juniors).
There will be 15 3D targets on one outdoor range plus 15 3D targets at the elevated platform. All shooting styles are welcome except for crossbows and broadheads. Lunch and breakfast will be available both days.
• Registration is underway for the 2019 RIB Industrial League, which runs on Wednesdays beginning April 17 and culminates with a banquet on Wednesday, July 17.
Participants shoot at four wooded outdoor ranges each week, 15 targets per range, four arrows per target. Teams may be five-person or three-person teams, all male, all female or coed. New this year is a novelty shoot each week, with a grand prize at the end of the season.
Please go RIB’s website (www.ribarchery.com) for complete details, rules and registration forms. For more information, call Bill Klug at 262-995-3098.
