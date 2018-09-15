TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.: IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Seca 120, at Salinas, Calif. (taped), FS1.
7:05 a.m.: Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas, NBCSN.
5:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, at Sonoma, Calif., NBCSN.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
10:30 p.m.: AVP Pro Series, Hawaii Invitational, at Waikiki, Hawaii (tape delay), NBCSN.
CYCLING
Midnight (Monday): Vuelta a España, Stage 21, from Alcorcón to Madrid (same-day tape), NBCSN.
DRAG RACING
Noon: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (taped), FS1.
6:30 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, finals, at Mohnton, Pa. (same-day tape), FS1.
EQUESTRIAN
3 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Eventing Jumping Test, at Mill Spring, N.C., NBC.
GOLF
4 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.
9 a.m.: European PGA Tour, KLM Open, final round, at Spijk, Netherlands (same-day tape), TGC.
1:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, at Evian-les-Bains, France (same-day tape), NBC.
2 p.m.: Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, final round, at Grand Blanc, Mich., TGC.
5 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Arizona at Houston, TBS.
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.
7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis, ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Regional coverage, Minnesota at Green Bay, Carolina at Atlanta, Cleveland at New Orleans OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, FOX.
Regional coverage, Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, Miami at New York Jets, Kansas City at Pittsburgh, Houston at Tennessee OR Indianapolis at Washington, CBS.
3 p.m.: Regional coverage, Arizona at Los Angeles Rams OR Detroit at San Francisco, FOX.
4:25 p.m.: Regional coverage, Oakland at Denver OR New England at Jacksonville, CBS.
8:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, NBC.
ROWING
10:30 p.m.: FISA World Championships, at Plovdiv, Bulgaria (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
8:30 a.m.: Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, NBCSN.
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Nuremberg, FS1.
11 a.m.: Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham, NBCSN.
11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Empoli vs. Lazio, ESPNEWS.
Noon: Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, FS2.
1 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at D.C. United, ESPN.
5 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City at Chicago, FS1.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).
1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WKTI (94.5 FM).
1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Minnesota at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:20 p.m.: New York Giants at Dallas, WOKY (920 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.