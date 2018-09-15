Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6 a.m.: IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Seca 120, at Salinas, Calif. (taped), FS1.

7:05 a.m.: Formula One, Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, South Point 400, at Las Vegas, NBCSN.

5:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Sonoma, at Sonoma, Calif., NBCSN.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

10:30 p.m.: AVP Pro Series, Hawaii Invitational, at Waikiki, Hawaii (tape delay), NBCSN.

CYCLING

Midnight (Monday): Vuelta a España, Stage 21, from Alcorcón to Madrid (same-day tape), NBCSN.

DRAG RACING

Noon: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, qualifying, at Mohnton, Pa. (taped), FS1.

6:30 p.m.: NHRA, Dodge Nationals, finals, at Mohnton, Pa. (same-day tape), FS1.

EQUESTRIAN

3 p.m.: FEI World Equestrian Games, Eventing Jumping Test, at Mill Spring, N.C., NBC.

GOLF

4 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, at Evian-les-Bains, France, TGC.

9 a.m.: European PGA Tour, KLM Open, final round, at Spijk, Netherlands (same-day tape), TGC.

1:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The Evian Championship, final round, at Evian-les-Bains, France (same-day tape), NBC.

2 p.m.: Champions Tour, The Ally Challenge, final round, at Grand Blanc, Mich., TGC.

5 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Albertsons Boise Open, final round, at Boise, Idaho, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Arizona at Houston, TBS.

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis, ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional coverage,  Minnesota at Green Bay, Carolina at Atlanta, Cleveland at New Orleans OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, FOX.

Regional coverage, Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo, Miami at New York Jets, Kansas City at Pittsburgh, Houston at Tennessee OR Indianapolis at Washington, CBS.

3 p.m.: Regional coverage, Arizona at Los Angeles Rams OR Detroit at San Francisco, FOX.

4:25 p.m.: Regional coverage, Oakland at Denver OR New England at Jacksonville, CBS.

8:20 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Dallas, NBC.

ROWING

10:30 p.m.: FISA World Championships, at Plovdiv, Bulgaria (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

8:30 a.m.: Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Burnley, NBCSN.

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Nuremberg, FS1.

11 a.m.: Premier League, Everton vs. West Ham, NBCSN.

11:55 a.m.: Serie A, Empoli vs. Lazio, ESPNEWS.

Noon: Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. VfB Stuttgart, FS2.

1 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at D.C. United, ESPN.

5 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City at Chicago, FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, WGN (720 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WKTI (94.5 FM).

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Minnesota at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:20 p.m.: New York Giants at Dallas, WOKY (920 AM).

