TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

3 p.m.: Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, second round, at French Lick, Ind., TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 3, Boston at Houston, TBS.

8 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 4, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Golden State, TNT.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Arizona at Minnesota, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs. Czech Republic, at Kharkiv, Ukraine, ESPNEWS.

6:30 p.m.: Men, International friendly, United States vs. Peru, at East Hartford, Conn., ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 4, Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM).

