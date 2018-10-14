Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 3, Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, FS1.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay (Note: ESPN Deportes simulcast on ESPN2), ESPN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Iceland vs. Switzerland, at Reykjavik, Iceland, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 3, Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay (Note: ESPN Deportes simulcast on ESPN2), WKTI (94.5 FM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments