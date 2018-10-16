TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn State, BTN.
GOLF
3 p.m.: Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round, at French Lick, Ind., TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 5, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, FS1.
7:30 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 4, Boston at Houston, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, FSWis.
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington, NBCSN.
8:30 p.m.: Boston at Calgary, NBCSN.
SOCCER
4 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, third-place game, Panama vs. Jamaica, at Frisco, Texas, FS2.
7 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, final, Canada vs. United States, at Frisco, Texas, FS1.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Ontario (Calif.), WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 5, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM) and ESPN (540 AM).
8 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 4, Boston at Houston (joined in progress), ESPN (540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, WKTI (94.5 FM).
