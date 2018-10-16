Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Rutgers at Penn State, BTN.

GOLF

3 p.m.: Legends Tour, Senior LPGA Championship, final round, at French Lick, Ind., TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 5, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 4, Boston at Houston, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, FSWis.

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Houston, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Washington, NBCSN.

8:30 p.m.: Boston at Calgary, NBCSN.

SOCCER

4 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, third-place game, Panama vs. Jamaica, at Frisco, Texas, FS2.

7 p.m.: 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, final, Canada vs. United States, at Frisco, Texas, FS1.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Ontario (Calif.), WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 5, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, WTMJ (620 AM) and ESPN (540 AM).

8 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 4, Boston at Houston (joined in progress), ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte, WKTI (94.5 FM).

