TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan., CNBC.
2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Kansas Lottery 300, at Kansas City, Kan., NBC.
4:55 p.m.: Formula One, United States Grand Prix, qualifying, at Austin, Texas, ESPNews.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Illinois at Wisconsin, FS1; Michigan at Michigan State, FOX; Northwestern at Rutgers, BTN; Maryland at Iowa, ESPN2; Oklahoma at TCU, ABC; Miami (Ohio) at Army, CBSSN; Auburn at Mississippi, ESPN; Cincinnati at Temple, ESPNU.
11:30 a.m.: Virginia at Duke, FSWis.
2:30 p.m.: Penn State at Indiana, ABC; Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN; Alabama at Tennessee, CBS; Houston at Navy, CBSSN; NC State at Clemson, ESPN; Wake Forest at Florida State, ESPN2; SMU at Tulane, ESPNU; Colorado at Washington; FOX, Kansas at Texas Tech, FS1.
6 p.m.: UConn at USF, CBSSN; Mississippi State at LSU, ESPN; UCF at East Carolina, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Purdue, ABC; Fresno State at New Mexico, ESPNU; Oregon at Washington State, FOX.
9:30 p.m.: San Jose State at San Diego State, CBSSN; Arizona at UCLA, ESPN2; Grambling at Alcorn State (tape delay), ESPNU.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN.
FIGURE SKATING
5 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Skate America, Men’s Free Skate, at Everett, Wash., NBCSN.
GOLF
7 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, third round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick Shanghai, third round, at Shanghai (tape delay), TGC.
1:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, second round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, final round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 7, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FS1.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Professional Fighters League, playoffs, at Washington, NBCSN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Toronto at Washington, NBA TV.
9:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Lakers, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at Columbus, WGN (Channel 9); St. Louis at Toronto, NHL Network.
7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Minnesota, FSWis.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester United, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, FS1; Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2.
9 a.m.: Premier League, West Ham vs. Tottenham, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke vs. Werder Bremen, FS2; Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Liverpool, NBC.
6:55 p.m.: Liga MX, Tijuana at Club America, Univision.
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Monterrey vs. Toluca, FS2; Liga MX, Leon at Necaxa, Univision.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Illinois at Wisconsin, WRIT (95.7 FM); Northwestern at Rutgers, WGN (720 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 7, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Detroit at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at Columbus, WGN (720 AM).
