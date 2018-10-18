TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Hollywood Casino 400, qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN.
7:30 p.m.: ARCA Series, Kansas 150, at Kansas City, Kan., FS2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Yale at Penn, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State, ESPN2.
9 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV, CBSSN.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Nebraska-Omaha, CBSSN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: Maryland at Purdue, BTN.
8 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, second round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, second round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick Shanghai, second round, at Shanghai (tape delay), TGC.
1:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Boston at Toronto, ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9:30 p.m.: Golden State at Utah, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee, WKTI (94.5 FM)
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WIAA Playoffs, Division 2, first round, Burlington at Brookfield East, www.gatewaysportsweb.org
