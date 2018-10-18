Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Hollywood Casino 400, qualifying, at Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN.

7:30 p.m.: ARCA Series, Kansas 150, at Kansas City, Kan., FS2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Yale at Penn, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Colorado State at Boise State, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV, CBSSN.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Nebraska-Omaha, CBSSN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: Maryland at Purdue, BTN.

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, second round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, second round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick Shanghai, second round, at Shanghai (tape delay), TGC.

1:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Boston at Toronto, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Golden State at Utah, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Diego, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.: NL Championship Series, Game 6, L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7:30 p.m.: Indiana at Milwaukee, WKTI (94.5 FM)

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WIAA Playoffs, Division 2, first round, Burlington at Brookfield East, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

