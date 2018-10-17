Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

9 p.m.: Jason Quigley vs. Feddy Hernandez, for Quigley’s NABF middleweight title; Eddie Gomez vs. Shoki Sakai, welterweights, at Indio, Calif., ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State, ESPN.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

5 p.m.: Ohio State at Purdue, BTN.

7 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota, BTN.

GOLF

5 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, first round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.

8:30 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, first round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round, at Shanghai (tape delay), TGC.

9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 5, Boston at Houston, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia, TNT.

9:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Denver at Arizona, FOX and NFL Network.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 5, Boston at Houston, ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Denver at Arizona, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments