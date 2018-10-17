TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOXING
9 p.m.: Jason Quigley vs. Feddy Hernandez, for Quigley’s NABF middleweight title; Eddie Gomez vs. Shoki Sakai, welterweights, at Indio, Calif., ESPN2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona State, ESPN.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
5 p.m.: Ohio State at Purdue, BTN.
7 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota, BTN.
GOLF
5 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, first round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.
8:30 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, first round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round, at Shanghai (tape delay), TGC.
9 p.m.: PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, at Jeju Island, South Korea, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 5, Boston at Houston, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia, TNT.
9:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Portland, TNT.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Denver at Arizona, FOX and NFL Network.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: AL Championship Series, Game 5, Boston at Houston, ESPN (540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Chicago at Philadelphia, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Denver at Arizona, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.