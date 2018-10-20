TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: Formula One, United States Grand Prix, at Austin, Texas, ABC.
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Series, Hollywood Casino 400, at Kansas City, Kan., NBC.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.: p1440 Series, Las Vegas Open, at Las Vegas, ESPN2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon, ESPN2.
FIGURE SKATING
11:30 a.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Skate America, at Everett, Wash. (taped), NBC.
3 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Skate America, Ladies' Free Skate, at Everett, Wash., NBCSN.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: European PGA, Andalucia Valderrama Masters, final round, at Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Buick Shanghai, final round, at Shanghai (tape-delay), TGC.
1:30 p.m.: Champions Tour, Dominion Energy Charity Classic, final round, at Richmond, Va., TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
8 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Clippers, NBATV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: Tennessee vs. L.A. Chargers, at London, CBS.
Noon: New England at Chicago, CBS; Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, FOX.
3 p.m.: New Orleans at Baltimore, FOX.
3:25 p.m.: Dallas at Washington, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Kansas City, NBC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago, NHL Network.
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, NHL Network.
RUGBY
7 a.m.: European Champions Cup, Newcastle Falcons vs. Montpellier Herault, NBCSN.
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Frosinone Calcio vs. Empoli FC, ESPN2.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Freiberg, FS1.
10 a.m.: Premier League, Everton vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. Mainz, FS2.
2 p.m.: MLS, Chicago at Atlanta United, ESPN.
4 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota United, ESPN.
WRESTLING
11 p.m.: UWW World Championships, Day 1, Men's Freestyle finals, at Budapest, Hungary, NBCSN.
RADIO
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago, WOKY (920 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.