TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

2:55 a.m.: Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice, Abu Dhabi, ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10:30 a.m.: TBD, Battle 4 Atlantis, third-place game, ESPN; TBD, AdcoCare Invitational, semifinal game, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, championship game, Wisconsin vs. Virginia, ESPN; Wooden Legacy, semifinal game, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: TBD, Las Vegas Invitational, third-place game, FOX.

3:30 p.m.: TBD, AdvoCare Invitational, semifinal game, ESPN2; TBD, Wooden Legacy, consolation game, ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: TBD, Las Vegas Invitational, championship game, FOX.

6 p.m.: George Mason vs. Cincinnati, CBSSN; TBD, NIT Tip-Off, third-place game, Marquette vs. Louisville, ESPN2; TBD, AdcoCare Invitational, consolation game, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Cleveland State at Ohio State, FS1.

8 p.m.: TBD, NIT Tip-Off, championship game, ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Ole Miss, CBSSN; TBD, Battle 4 Atlantis, fifth-place game, ESPNU.

9 p.m.: TBD, Las Vegas Invitational, third-place game, FS1.

10:30 p.m.: TBD, Wooden Legacy, semifinal game, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Houston at Memphis, ABC; Akron at Ohio, CBSN; Buffalo at Bowling Green, ESPNU; Nebraska at Iowa, FOX; Texas at Kansas, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Missouri, CBS.

2:30 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech, ABC; East Carolina at Cincinnati, CBSSN.

3 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State, FS1.

3:15 p.m.: UCF at South Florida, ESPN,

7 p.m.: Oklahoma at West Virginia, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Washington State, FOX.

GOLF

Noon: European Tour Golf, Hong Kong Open, second round, Hong Kong GC, Fanling, TGC.

7 p.m.: PGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, third round, Australia, TGC.

Midnight (Saturday): European Tour Golf, Hong Kong Open, third round, Hong Kong GC, Fanling, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Houston at Detroit, NBATV.

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

9:30 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: New York at Philadelphia, NBC.

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Bayer Leverkusen vs. VfB Stuttgart, FS2.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Milwaukee, FSWis.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis, championship game, Wisconsin vs. Virginia, WRIT (95.7 FM).

6 p.m.: NIT Tip-Off third-place game: Marquette vs. Louisville, ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Tampa Bay, WGN (720 AM).

