TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, race, at Homestead, FL, NBCSN.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Hamilton at Ontario, ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m.: Winnipeg at Calgary, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Invitational, fifth place, Conway, S.C., ESPNU.

Noon: South Florida vs Georgetown, CBSSN.

12:30 p.m.: Air Force Reserve Tip-Off, championship, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN; Charleston Classic, fifth place, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Austin Peay vs Campbell, CBSSN.

2:30 p.m.: Indiana at Arkansas, ESPN.

3 p.m.: Mt. St. Mary's at Maryland, BTN; Air Force Reserve Tip-Off, third place, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2; Myrtle Beach Invitational, third place, Conway, S.C., ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at Michigan State, BTN; Charleston Classic, third place, Charleston, S.C., ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: Ohio vs Loyola Marymount, CBSSN; Myrtle Beach Invitational, championship, Conway, S.C., ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: Charleston Classic, championship, Charleston, S.C., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Florida A&M vs Central Connecticut, CBSSN.

9:30 p.m.: Minnesota vs Texas A&M, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: NCAA FCS Football Championship Selection, ESPNU.

FIGURE SKATING

11 a.m.: ISU Grand Prix, 2018 Rostelecom Cup, Moscow, NBC.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: European Tour Golf, DP World Championship, final round, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour Golf, CME Group Tour Championship, final round, Tiburon Golf Course, Naples, Fla., ABC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, RSM Classic, final round, Sea Island Resort, Georgia, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Golden State at San Antonio, NBA.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, Cincinnati at Baltimore, CBS; Dallas at Atlanta, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Denver at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at New Orleans, FOX.

7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, NBC.

RUGBY

9 a.m.: Bristol vs Exeter, NBCSN.

SKIING

11 a.m.: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup, men's and women's slalom, Levi, Finland, NBCSN.

SOCCER

8 a.m.: England vs. Croatia, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

Noon: ATP World Tour Finals, London, ESPN2.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4:30 p.m.: Maryland at South Carolina, ESPN.

RADIO

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, NBC.

