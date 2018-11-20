TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Stanford vs. Wisconsin, ESPN.
1:30 p.m.: TBD, Maui Invitational Tournament, fifth-place game, ESPN2.
4 p.m.: TBD, Maui Invitational Tournament, championship game, ESPN; Louisville vs. Tennessee, ESPN2; TBD, Fort Myers Tip-Off, third-place game, FS1.
6 p.m.: Marquette vs. Kansas, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago vs. Boston College, FS1.
8 p.m.: TBD, Maui Invitational Tournament, seventh-place game, ESPNU.
8:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State vs. Virginia, Battle 4 Atlantis, quarterfinal, ESPN2.
10 p.m.: Arizona State vs. Utah State, Main Event Heavyweight Division championship, ESPNU.
10:30 p.m.: TBD, Maui Invitational Tournament, third-place game, ESPN2.
GOLF
7 p.m.: PGA Tour, ISPS Handa World Cup of Golf, first round, Australia, TGC.
Midnight (Thursday): European Tour Golf, Hong Kong Open, first round, Hong Kong GC, Fanling, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee, FSWis; Los Angeles Lakers at Cleveland, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Golden State, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo, NBCSN.
SOCCER
11 p.m.: U-17 Women's World Cup, Spain vs. Canada, FS2.
2 p.m.: U-17 Women's World Cup, USA vs. Germany, FS2.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Iowa at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Stanford, WRIT (95.7 FM).
6 p.m.: NIT Season Tip-Off: Marquette vs. Kansas, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Portland at Milwaukee,WTMJ (620 AM); Phoenix at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at Washington, WGN (720 AM).
