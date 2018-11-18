Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m.: Auburn vs Xavier, ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: Duke vs San Diego State, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago vs Richmond, FS1.

6 p.m.: St. John's vs California, ESPN2; Missouri State vs Nebraska, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Arizona vs Iowa State, ESPNU; Wyoming vs Boston College, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: USC vs Texas Tech, ESPN2.

10 p.m.: Mississippi State vs Arizona State, ESPNU.

10:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs Illinois, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia, NBA.

7 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Sacramento, NBA.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs. Slovakia, ESPNEWS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN (540 AM).

