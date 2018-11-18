TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.: Auburn vs Xavier, ESPN2.
3:30 p.m.: Duke vs San Diego State, ESPN2.
5:30 p.m.: Loyola-Chicago vs Richmond, FS1.
6 p.m.: St. John's vs California, ESPN2; Missouri State vs Nebraska, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Arizona vs Iowa State, ESPNU; Wyoming vs Boston College, FS1.
8:30 p.m.: USC vs Texas Tech, ESPN2.
10 p.m.: Mississippi State vs Arizona State, ESPNU.
10:30 p.m.: Gonzaga vs Illinois, ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia, NBA.
7 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Sacramento, NBA.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN.
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Czech Republic vs. Slovakia, ESPNEWS.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Denver at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at Los Angeles Rams, ESPN (540 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.