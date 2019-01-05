TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOWLING
10 a.m.: PBA Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas, FS1.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Xavier at Marquette, FOX; Richmond at Dayton, NBCSN.
Noon: Illinois at Northwestern, BTN; Seton Hall at DePaul, FS1.
1 p.m.: George Washington at St. Joseph's, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: Temple at Wichita State, ESPNEWS; Rhode Island at St. Louis, ESPNU; St. Bonaventure at George Mason, NBCSN.
3:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan, CBS.
5:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa, BTN.
5 p.m.: Memphis at Houston, ESPNEWS; Miami at Louisville, ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN.
7 p.m.: Stanford at USC, ESPNU.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: UConn at Houston, CBSSN; SMU at Cincinnati, ESPN2; Alabama at South Carolina, ESPNU.
Noon: St. John's at Butler, FS2.
1 p.m.: Georgetown at Creighton, CBSSN; Missouri at Tennessee, ESPN2; TCU at Oklahoma State, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
2:15 p.m.: Rutgers at Minnesota, BTN.
5 p.m.: North Carolina State at Ohio State, ESPN2.
GOLF
7 p.m.: PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, final round, Maui, Hawaii, TGC.
LUGE
5 p.m.: Men's singles, Germany, NBCSN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Indiana at Toronto, NBA.
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
Noon: Capital City at Westchester, NBA.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: AFC Wild-Card Game: LA Chargers at Baltimore, CBS.
3:30 p.m.: NFC Wild-Card Game: Philadelphia at Chicago, NBC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.: Washington at Detroit, NHL.
7 p.m.: Chicago at Pittsburgh, NBCSN.
RUGBY
9 a.m.: Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton, NBCSN.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Hershey, WOKY (920 AM).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Xavier at Marquette, ESPN (540 AM).
6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State, WRIT (95.7 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Chicago at Pittsburgh, WGN (720 AM).
