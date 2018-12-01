TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon: Arizona at UConn, ESPN2.
2 p.m.: UCF at Missouri, ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN.
GOLF
1:30 a.m.: European Tour, Mauritius Open, final round, Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius, TGC.
10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas, NBC.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Arizona at Green Bay, Channel 6; Chicago at New York Giants, Channel 32; Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons, Channel 58; Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX.
3 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland, Channel 58.
3:25 p.m.: Minnesota at New England, Channel 6
7:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, Channel 4.
SKIING
1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, men's giant slalom, Beaver Creek, Colo., NBCSN.
SOCCER
5:55 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Fulham, NBCSN.
8 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.
10:10 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Everton, NBCSN.
11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FS1.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Texas, FS1.
3 p.m.: UConn at Notre Dame, ESPN; Tennessee at Oklahoma State, FS1.
6 p.m.: Baylor at South Carolina, ESPN2.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon: NCAA Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNu.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Arizona at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago at New York Giants, WBBM (780 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).
