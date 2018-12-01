Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon: Arizona at UConn, ESPN2.

2 p.m.: UCF at Missouri, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: College Football Playoff Selection Show, ESPN.

GOLF

1:30 a.m.: European Tour, Mauritius Open, final round, Heritage GC, Domaine de Bel Ombre, Mauritius, TGC.

10 a.m.: PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour, Hero World Challenge, final round, New Providence, Bahamas, NBC.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Arizona at Green Bay, Channel 6; Chicago at New York Giants, Channel 32; Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons, Channel 58; Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FOX.

3 p.m.: Kansas City at Oakland, Channel 58.

3:25 p.m.: Minnesota at New England, Channel 6

7:20 p.m.: Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, Channel 4.

SKIING

1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup, men's giant slalom, Beaver Creek, Colo., NBCSN.

SOCCER

5:55 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Fulham, NBCSN.

8 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. Tottenham, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.

10:10 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Everton, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FS1.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Texas, FS1.

3 p.m.: UConn at Notre Dame, ESPN; Tennessee at Oklahoma State, FS1.

6 p.m.: Baylor at South Carolina, ESPN2.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon: NCAA Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNu.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Arizona at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago at New York Giants, WBBM (780 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

