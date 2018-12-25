Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.: SERVPRO First Responders Bowl: Boston College vs. Boise State, ESPN.

4:15 p.m.: Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota vs. Georgia Tech, ESPN,

8 p.m.: Cheez-It Bowl: California vs. TCU, ESPN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Toronto at Miami, NBA.

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Fulham vs. Wolves, NBCSN.

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Newcastle United, NBCSN.

11:10 a.m.: Premier League, Brighton vs. Arsenal, NBCSN.

1:25 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli vs. Internazionale, ESPNEWS; Premier League, Watford vs. Chelsea, NBCSN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments