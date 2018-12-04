Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5 p.m.: Lafayette at UConn, ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: Ohio at Xavier, FS1; Temple at Villanova, FS2.

6 p.m.: Ohio State at Illinois, BTN; Hartford at Duke, ESPN2.

7 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Tulsa, CBSSN; VCU at Texas, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Temple at Villanova, FS1.

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN; North Carolina (Wilmington) at North Carolina, ESPN2.

9 p.m.: Arkansas at Colorado State, CBSSN; TCU at SMU, ESPNU.

10 p.m.: Washington at Gonzaga, ESPN2.

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour Golf, South African Open, first round, Johannesburg, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

10 a.m.: G-League, Iowa at Raptors 905, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, FSWis; Philadelphia at Toronto, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Edmonton at St. Louis, NBCSN.

9:30 p.m.: Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Manchester United vs. Arsenal, NBCSN.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Texas, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Detroit at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY ASSOCIATION

9:30 p.m.: Chicago at Anaheim, WGN (720 AM).

