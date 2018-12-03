Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: New Hampshire at Seton Hall, FS1.

6 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State, BTN; Jimmy V Classic, Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, ESPN; Providence at Boston College, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: UTEP at Marquette, FS2.

8 p.m.: Michiagn at Northwestern, BTN; Jimmy V Classic, West Virginia vs. Florida, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: San Antonio at Utah, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Toronto at Buffalo, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Watford vs. Manchester City, NBCSN.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: UConn at St. Leo, CBSSN.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.: UTEP at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

BOYS BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.: Burlington at Case, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

