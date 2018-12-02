Try 1 month for 99¢

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan State, FS1; Liberty at Georgetown, Fs2.

7 p.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin, BTN.

7:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Depaul, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Detroit, NBA.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia, ESPN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Nürnberg, FS2.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Rutgers at Wisconsin, WRIT (95.7 FM)

