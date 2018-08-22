Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2).

BASEBALL

10 a.m.: Little League World Series, consolation game, Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Guayama (Puerto Rico)-Surrey (British Columbia) winner vs. Seoul (South Korea)-Kawaguchi (Japan) loser, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.)-Peachtree City (Ga.) winner vs. Staten Island (N.Y.)-Honolulu loser, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, at Prague, TGC.

8 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, at Prague, TGC.

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, first round, at Regina, Saskatchewan, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, first round, at Ridgewood, N.J., TGC.

5 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, first round, at Columbus, Ohio (tape-delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, New York Turf Writers Cup and Riskaverse Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Channel 9; San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, MLB Network.

3 p.m.: San Diego at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, Philadelphia at Cleveland, FOX.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5:30 p.m.: Playoffs, second round (single-elimination), Los Angeles at Washington, ESPN2.

7:30 p.m.: Playoffs, second round (single-elimination), Phoenix at Connecticut, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Horlick at Burlington, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments