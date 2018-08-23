Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2).

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Big 3, championship final, at Brooklyn, N.Y., FOX.

BOXING

5:30 p.m.: Premier Champions, prelims, at Minneapolis, FS1.

7 p.m.: Premier Champions, Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes, welterweights, at Minneapolis, FS1.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, at Prague, TGC.

8 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, at Prague, TGC.

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, second round, at Regina, Saskatchewan, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, second round, at Ridgewood, N.J., TGC.

5 p.m.: Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, first round, at Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

7 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, at Columbus, Ohio (tape-delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, New York Showcase Day (Albany, Fleet Indian, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point and Yaddo Stakes), at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

9 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, Detroit at Tampa Bay, CBS.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Oakland, NFL Network or Channel 4.

SOCCER

9 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, third place, England vs. Fraance, at Vannes, France, FS2.

12:30 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, final, Japan vs. France, at Vannes, France, FS2.

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, FS1.

7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City, ESPN.

9 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, ESPN.

TENNIS

2 p.m.: WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, first semifinal, at New Haven, Conn., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, second semifinal, at New Haven, Conn., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Winston-Salem Open, second semifinal, at Winston-Salem, N.C., ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WKTI (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Oakland, WTMJ (620 AM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: St. Catherine’s at Union Grove, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

