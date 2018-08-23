TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2).
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Big 3, championship final, at Brooklyn, N.Y., FOX.
BOXING
5:30 p.m.: Premier Champions, prelims, at Minneapolis, FS1.
7 p.m.: Premier Champions, Jamal James vs. Mahonry Montes, welterweights, at Minneapolis, FS1.
GOLF
4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, at Prague, TGC.
8 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, second round, at Prague, TGC.
9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, second round, at Regina, Saskatchewan, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, second round, at Ridgewood, N.J., TGC.
5 p.m.: Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, first round, at Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.
7 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, second round, at Columbus, Ohio (tape-delay), TGC.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, New York Showcase Day (Albany, Fleet Indian, Funny Cide, Seeking the Ante, West Point and Yaddo Stakes), at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.
9 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels, MLB Network.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason, Detroit at Tampa Bay, CBS.
9:30 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Oakland, NFL Network or Channel 4.
SOCCER
9 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, third place, England vs. Fraance, at Vannes, France, FS2.
12:30 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, final, Japan vs. France, at Vannes, France, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, FS1.
7 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at Orlando City, ESPN.
9 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy, ESPN.
TENNIS
2 p.m.: WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, first semifinal, at New Haven, Conn., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, second semifinal, at New Haven, Conn., ESPN2.
8 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Winston-Salem Open, second semifinal, at Winston-Salem, N.C., ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WKTI (94.5 FM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Preseason, Green Bay at Oakland, WTMJ (620 AM).
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: St. Catherine’s at Union Grove, www.gatewaysportsweb.org
