TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.: Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: IMSA, WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Biscuitville Grand Prix, at Alton, Va. (taped), FS1.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, at Bowmanville, Ontario, FS1.

BASEBALL

9 a.m.: Little League World Series, third-place game, Seoul (South Korea)-Kawaguchi (Japan) loser vs. Honolulu-Peachtree City (Ga.) loser, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series, championship game, Seoul (South Korea)-Kawaguchi (Japan) winner vs. Honolulu-Peachtree City (Ga.) winner, at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.: High school, Phillips (Ill.) vs. Pickerington Central (Ohio), at Westerville, Ohio, ESPN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, at Prague, TGC.

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round, at Ridgewood, N.J., TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, final round, at Ridgewood, N.J., CBS; Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, final round, at Columbus, Ohio, TGC.

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, final round, at Regina, Saskatchewan, TGC.

6 p.m.: Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, final round, at Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Smart N Fancy Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Boston at Tampa Bay, TBS.

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis.

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WGN.

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN.

MOTOR SPORTS

2 p.m.: AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, 2018 Ironman National, at Crawford, Ind. (taped), NBCSN, FOX.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Preseason, Cincinnati at Buffalo, FOX.

7 p.m.: Preseason, Arizona at Dallas, NBC.

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Premier League, Watford vs. Crystal Palace, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Mainz vs. VfB Stuttgart, FS1.

10 a.m.: Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, NBCSN.

11 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmun vs. Leipzig, FOX.

5 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at N.Y. Red Bulls, FS1.

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle at Portland, FS1.

TRIATHLON

3 p.m.: IRONMAN World Championship, at Kailua-Kona, Hawaii (taped), NBCSN.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: Playoffs, semifinals (best-of-5 series, Game 1, Washington at Atlanta, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Playoffs, semifinals (best-of-5 series), Game 1, Phoenix at Seattle, ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:10 a.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

1:10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

