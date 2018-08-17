TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL
Midnight (Sunday): Melbourne at West Coast, FS2.
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, ABC Supply 500, qualifying, at Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN.
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN.
BASEBALL
Noon: Little League World Series, elimination game, Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN; American Legion World Series, Michigan vs. Nevada, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Des Moines (Iowa) vs. Coventry (R.I.), at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
3 p.m.: American Legion World Series, Idaho vs. North Carolina, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
5 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Barcelona (Spain)-Kawaguchi (Japan) loser vs. Arraijan (Panama)-Surrey (British Columbia) loser, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: American Legion World Series, Louisiana vs. Iowa, at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.)-Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) loser vs. Peachtree City (Ga.)-Honolulu loser, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
BOWLING
4 p.m., PBA, Columbus (Ohio) Open, CBSSN.
BOXING
9 p.m.: Bryant Jennings vs. Alexander Dimitrenko, heavyweights, at Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Montreal at Edmonton, ESPN2.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, third round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.
11 a.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, semifinal matches, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FOX.
Noon: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, third round, at Greensboro, N.C., CBS; Champions Tour, Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, second round, at Endicott, N.Y., TGC.
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, third round, at Indianapolis, TGC.
6 p.m.: Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, third round, at North Plains, Ore., TGC.
GYMNASTICS
3:30 p.m.: U.S. Championships, men’s competition, at Boston, NBC.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Alabama & Lake Placid Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.
3 p.m.: Baltimore at Cleveland, FS1.
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FS1; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WGN (Channel 9).
9 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle (joined in progress), MLB Network.
MOTORCYCLE RACING
2 p.m.: AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Budds Creek National, at Mechanicsville, Md., NBCSN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason, Jacksonville at Minnesota, NFL Network.
3 p.m.: Preseason, Oakland at L.A. Rams, NFL Network.
6 p.m.: Preseason, Cincinnati at Dallas, NFL Network.
9 p.m.: Preseason, Seattle at L.A. Chargers, NFL Network.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Premier League, Cardiff City vs. Newcastle United, NBCSN.
9 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham vs. Fulham, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Chelsea vs. Arsenal, NBC.
3 p.m.: MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Seattle, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. UNAM, FS2.
9:30 p.m.: NWSL, Chicago at Portland, ESPNews.
TENNIS
11 a.m.: ATP World Tour, WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s semifinals, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.
6 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s semifinal, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.
TRACK & FIELD
2 p.m.: IAAF Diamond League, Muller Grand Prix Birmingham, at Birmingham, England (tape delay), NBC.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
3 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, NBA TV.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, at Bristol, Tenn., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN (540 AM).
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM); Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.