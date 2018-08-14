TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
GOLF
4 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 64, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.
4 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN.
9 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, MLB Network.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: 2018 UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, at Tallinn, Estonia, TNT.
9 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, ESPN2.
SOFTBALL
9 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, championship game, at Portland, Ore., ESPN.
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Washington at Indiana, NBATV.
9 p.m.: New York at Las Vegas, NBATV.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) or WSCR (670 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.