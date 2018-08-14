Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

4 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 64, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network.

4 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland (joined in progress), MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia, ESPN.

9 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, MLB Network.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: 2018 UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid, at Tallinn, Estonia, TNT.

9 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, ESPN2.

SOFTBALL

9 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, championship game, at Portland, Ore., ESPN.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Washington at Indiana, NBATV.

9 p.m.: New York at Las Vegas, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) or WSCR (670 AM).

