Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2).

BASEBALL

2 p.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Seoul (South Korea), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, John’s Call Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WGN (Channel 9); Philadelphia at Washington, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN.

SOCCER

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Playoff, 1st Leg, AFC Ajax vs. FC Dynamo Kyiv, TNT.

7 p.m.: MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at N.Y. City FC, FS1.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WSCR (670 AM).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments