TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2).
BASEBALL
2 p.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Kawaguchi (Japan) vs. Seoul (South Korea), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: Little League World Series, double-elimination game, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Honolulu, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, John’s Call Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, MLB Network.
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WGN (Channel 9); Philadelphia at Washington, MLB Network.
9 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Playoff, 1st Leg, AFC Ajax vs. FC Dynamo Kyiv, TNT.
7 p.m.: MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at N.Y. City FC, FS1.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WSCR (670 AM).
