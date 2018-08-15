Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, UNOH 200, at Bristol, Tenn., FOX.

BASEBALL

Noon: Little League World Series, Game 1, Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Seoul (South Korea), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

2 p.m.: Little League World Series, Game 2, Staten Island (N.Y.) vs. Des Moines (Iowa), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

4 p.m.: Little League World Series, Game 3, Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Gold Coast (Australia), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

6 p.m.: Little League World Series, Game 4, Coventry (R.I.) vs. Houston, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN2.

GOLF

4 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, first round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.

8 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, first round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, first round, at Indianapolis, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, first round, at Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

5 p.m.: Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, first round, at North Plains, Ore., TGC.

6 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, round of 16, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1.

GYMNASTICS

7 p.m.: U.S. Championships, men’s competition, at Boston, NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Union Avenue (NYB) Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, MLB Network.

6 p.m.: Washington at St. Louis, MLB Network.

9 p.m.: Arizona at San Diego, MLB Network.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Professional Fighters League, at Atlantic City, N.J., NBCSN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Preseason, N.Y. Jets at Washington, ESPN.

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, quarterfinal, France vs. North Korea, at Concarneau, France, FS2.

TENNIS

Noon: ATP World Tour, WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s & women’s round of 16, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, women’s round of 16, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

10 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men’s round of 16, at Cincinnati (tape-delay), ESPN2.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE 7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Green Bay, WTMJ (620 AM).

