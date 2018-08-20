TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BASEBALL
10 a.m.: Little League World Series, consolation game, Barcelona (Spain) vs. Coeur d’Alene (Idaho), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
2 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Guayama (Puerto Rico) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
6 p.m.: American Legion World Series, championship game, Wilmington (Del.) vs. Las Vegas (Nev.), at Shelby, N.C., ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Little League World Series, elimination game, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Cleveland at Boston, MLB Network.
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, FSWis; Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).
9 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN.
SOCCER
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Playoff, 1st Leg, SL Benfica vs. PAOK FC, TNT.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7:30 p.m.: Playoffs, first round, Dallas at Phoenix, ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: Playoffs, first round, Minnesota at Los Angeles, ESPN2.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, WSCR (670 AM).
7 p.m.: Cincinnati at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).
