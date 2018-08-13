Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL 1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLB Network or FSWis.

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Channel 9, Boston at Philadelphia, MLB Network.

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, first semifinal, at Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

8:30 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, second semifinal, at Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles, NBATV.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, WTMJ (620 AM) or WSCR (670 AM).

6 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

