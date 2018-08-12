TELEVISION
GOLF
5 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour, Tennessee Big Shots, at Kingport, Tenn., TGC.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Dew (NYB), at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta, MLB Channel.
6 p.m.: New York Mets at New York Yankees, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Regional coverage, San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Arizona at Texas (joined in progress), MLB Network.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Spain vs. United States, at Dinan-Léhon, France, FS2.
9:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Germany vs. Haiti, at Vannes, France, FS2.
11:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Japan vs. Paraguay, at Vannes, France (tape delay), FS2.
5 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, China vs. Nigeria, at Dinan-Léhon, France (tape delay), FS2.
SOFTBALL
Noon: Little League Softball World Series, Game 21, at Portland, Ore., ESPN2.
3 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, Game 22, at Portland, Ore., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, Game 23, at Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS.
9 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, Game 24, at Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
