Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

GOLF

5 p.m.: World Long Drive Tour, Tennessee Big Shots, at Kingport, Tenn., TGC.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Dew (NYB), at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta, MLB Channel.

6 p.m.: New York Mets at New York Yankees, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Regional coverage, San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Arizona at Texas (joined in progress), MLB Network.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Spain vs. United States, at Dinan-Léhon, France, FS2.

9:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, Germany vs. Haiti, at Vannes, France, FS2.

11:30 a.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group C, Japan vs. Paraguay, at Vannes, France (tape delay), FS2.

5 p.m.: Women, FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Group stage: Group D, China vs. Nigeria, at Dinan-Léhon, France (tape delay), FS2.

SOFTBALL

Noon: Little League Softball World Series, Game 21, at Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, Game 22, at Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, Game 23, at Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS.

9 p.m.: Little League Softball World Series, Game 24, at Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments