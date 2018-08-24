Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, NBCSN.

2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, at Elkhart Lake, NBCSN.

5 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, qualifying, at Bowmanville, Ontario, FS2.

7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill., NBCSN.

BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.: Little League World Series, International championship, Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

2:30 p.m.: Little League World Series, U.S. championship, Honolulu vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.: Raymundo Beltran vs. Jose Pedraza, for Beltran’s WBO lightweight title, at Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: NC A&T vs. Jacksonville State, at Montgomery, Ala., ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Hawaii at Colorado State, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico State, ESPN2.

GOLF

7 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, at Prague, TGC.

Noon: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at Ridgewood, N.J., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at Ridgewood, N.J., CBS; LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, third round, at Regina, Saskatchewan, TGC.

5 p.m.: Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, second round, at Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.

7 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round, at Columbus, Ohio (tape delay), TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, MLB Network.

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, Channel 7.

3 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets, FS1.

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis; Atlanta at Miami, FS1.

9 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick, at Lincoln, Neb., FS1.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason, Kansas City at Chicago, NFL Network.

3 p.m.: Preseason, Tennessee at Pittsburgh, NFL Network.

7 p.m.: Preseason, New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, CBS.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Schalke, FS1.

9 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham United, NBCSN.

10:55 a.m.: Serie A, Juventus vs. Lazio, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC; Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS1.

7 p.m.: NWSL, Portland at Washington, ESPNews.

TENNIS

2 p.m.: WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, final, at New Haven, Conn., ESPN2.

4 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Winston-Salem Open, final, at Winston-Salem, N.C., ESPN2.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. Wisconsin, at Minneapolis, BTN.

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Minnesota, BTN.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, at Elkhart Lake, WOKY (920 AM).

7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill., WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN (540 AM).

1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason, Kansas City at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).

