TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.: Formula One, Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, ESPN2.
11:30 a.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, qualifying, at Elkhart Lake, NBCSN.
2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, at Elkhart Lake, NBCSN.
5 p.m.: NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Chevrolet Silverado 250, qualifying, at Bowmanville, Ontario, FS2.
7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill., NBCSN.
BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.: Little League World Series, International championship, Seoul (South Korea) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
2:30 p.m.: Little League World Series, U.S. championship, Honolulu vs. Peachtree City (Ga.), at Williamsport, Pa., ABC.
BOXING
9:30 p.m.: Raymundo Beltran vs. Jose Pedraza, for Beltran’s WBO lightweight title, at Glendale, Ariz., ESPN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: NC A&T vs. Jacksonville State, at Montgomery, Ala., ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: Hawaii at Colorado State, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico State, ESPN2.
GOLF
7 a.m.: European PGA Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, at Prague, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at Ridgewood, N.J., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, third round, at Ridgewood, N.J., CBS; LPGA Tour, CP Women’s Open, third round, at Regina, Saskatchewan, TGC.
5 p.m.: Champions Tour, Boeing Classic, second round, at Snoqualmie, Wash., TGC.
7 p.m.: Web.com Tour, Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, third round, at Columbus, Ohio (tape delay), TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, MLB Network.
1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, Channel 7.
3 p.m.: Washington at N.Y. Mets, FS1.
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, FSWis; Atlanta at Miami, FS1.
9 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), MLB Network.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick, at Lincoln, Neb., FS1.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason, Kansas City at Chicago, NFL Network.
3 p.m.: Preseason, Tennessee at Pittsburgh, NFL Network.
7 p.m.: Preseason, New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, CBS.
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Wolfsburg vs. Schalke, FS1.
9 a.m.: Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Ham United, NBCSN.
10:55 a.m.: Serie A, Juventus vs. Lazio, ESPN2.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC; Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS1.
7 p.m.: NWSL, Portland at Washington, ESPNews.
TENNIS
2 p.m.: WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Connecticut Open, final, at New Haven, Conn., ESPN2.
4 p.m.: ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Winston-Salem Open, final, at Winston-Salem, N.C., ESPN2.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. Wisconsin, at Minneapolis, BTN.
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Minnesota, BTN.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Johnsonville 180, at Elkhart Lake, WOKY (920 AM).
7:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500, at Madison, Ill., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, ESPN (540 AM).
1:20 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
5 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit, WGN (720 AM).
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Preseason, Kansas City at Chicago, WBBM (780 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.