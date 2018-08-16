Subscribe for 17¢ / day

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Food City 300, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN.

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, qualifying, at Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Food City 300, at at Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN.

BASKETBALL

7 p.m.: Big 3, Playoffs, at Dallas, FOX.

BOXING

10 p.m.: Andrew Cancio vs. Dardan Zenunaj, junior lightweights, at Indio, Calif., ESPN.

DRAG RACING

5 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals, qualifying, at Brainerd, Minn., FS1.

GOLF

8 a.m.: European PGA Tour, Nordea Masters, second round, at Gothenburg, Sweden, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship, second round, at Indianapolis, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, Wyndham Championship, second round, at Greensboro, N.C., TGC.

5 p.m.: Champions Tour, Dick's Sporting Goods Open, first round, at Endicott, N.Y. (tape delay), TGC.

6 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches, at Pebble Beach, Calif., FS1.

7 p.m.: Web.com Tour, WinCo Foods Portland Open, second round, at North Plains, Ore., TGC.

GYMNASTICS

10 p.m.: U.S. Championships, women's competition, at Boston (tape delay), NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Saratoga Live, Skidmore Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: Little League World Series, Game 5, Barcelona (Spain) vs. Kawaguchi (Japan), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

3 p.m.: Little League World Series, Game 6, Grosse Pointe Woods (Mich.) vs. Coeur d'Alene (Idaho), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

5 p.m.: Little League World Series, Game 7, Arraijan (Panama) vs. Surrey (British Columbia), at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

7 p.m.: Little League World Series, Game 8, Peachtree City (Ga.) vs. Honolulu, at Williamsport, Pa., ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, MLB Network.

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, FSWis; Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (Channel 9).

9 p.m.: Houston at Oakland or L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, MLB Network.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Buffalo at Cleveland, NFL Network.

TENNIS

Noon: ATP World Tour, WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men's & women's quarterfinals, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: ATP World Tour, WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Western & Southern Open, men's & women's quarterfinals, at Cincinnati, ESPN2.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington, NBA TV.

9 p.m.: New York at Seattle, NBA TV.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

9 a.m.: FIFA Under-20 World Cup, quarterfinal, England vs. Netherlands, at Vannes, France, FS2.

12:30 p.m.: FIFA Under-20 World Cup, quarterfinal, Germany vs. Japan, at Vannes, France, FS2.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Kettle Moraine at Waukesha West, WOKY (920 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, WSCR (670 AM).

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis, WTMJ (620 AM); Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, WGN (720 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: University School of Milwaukee at Catholic Central, www.gatewaysportsweb.org

