Racine Steelheads hosting baseball tryouts

Racine Steelheads Legion Post 546 is holding open tryouts for its 2019 baseball season September 8-9 at 4 p.m. at Case High School's baseball field. All Racine area high school students are invited. Contact Mark Basaldua at 262-880-2081 or visit @RacineBaseballPost546 on Facebook for more details or questions.

