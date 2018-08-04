Racine Steelheads hosting baseball tryouts
Racine Steelheads Legion Post 546 is holding open tryouts for its 2019 baseball season September 8-9 at 4 p.m. at Case High School's baseball field. All Racine area high school students are invited. Contact Mark Basaldua at 262-880-2081 or visit @RacineBaseballPost546 on Facebook for more details or questions.
