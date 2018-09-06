Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Coach Rudy’s fall basketball camp

Registration is under way for Coach Rudy’s Fall Basketball Camps for boys and girls.

The camp takes place Saturday afternoons on Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27 at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

Grades 2-3 are from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., grades 4-5 are from 2:30-4 p.m. and grades 6-8 are from 4-5:30 p.m.

Registration forms are available at all Racine community centers and also online at www.coachrudys.com. The registration deadline is Sept. 21.

For more information, contact Coach Rudy at 262-880-3002 or at coachrudys@yahoo.com.

Greater Racine Area USBC women’s meeting

The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold a special meeting for all women bowlers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave.

The meeting is open to sanctioned and nonsanctioned women bowlers. The GRA USBC would like to hear comments from women bowlers and share ideas.

For more information, call GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.

