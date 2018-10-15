Turkey Open golf at Johnson Park
The annual Turkey Open will be held Saturday, Nov. 3 at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, 6200 Northwestern Ave., Racine.
The entry fee is $50 per person ($45 if you signup up by Oct. 22), which includes golf, a chili dinner, beer, skins and prize entry. Power carts will be available for $15 per person.
The event begins at 9 a.m. sharp with a shotgun start and golfers will play the course backwards. Prizes include turkeys for closest to the pin in regulation, skins for low gross scores and more than 40 turkeys will be awarded as door prizes.
The entry deadline is Thursday, Nov. 1. Entries can be done online at www.johnsonparkgc.com or in person at the course. All entries must include entry fee.
There are no carry-ins, but beverages and coolers will be available in the clubhouse.
For more information, please call Johnson Park at (262) 637-2840.
Bowling Down Memory Lane at Castle Lanes
Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Ct., will hold its second annual Bowling Down Memory Lane fundraiser for the Our Harmony Club of Racine from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.
The event will include bowling, raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle and more.
Our Harmony Club of Racine is the only social day program for seniors in Racine County providing an affordable, volunteer-bases respite care service, according to a press release.
To register for the event, go online to ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Castle Lanes at 262-633-1199.
