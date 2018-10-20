Try 1 month for 99¢

Bowling Down Memory Lane at Castle Lanes

Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Ct., will hold its second annual Bowling Down Memory Lane fundraiser for the Our Harmony Club of Racine from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 4. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.

The event will include bowling, raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle and more.

Our Harmony Club of Racine is the only social day program for seniors in Racine County providing an affordable, volunteer-bases respite care service, according to a press release.

To register for the event, go online to ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Castle Lanes at 262-633-1199.

