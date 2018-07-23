Case High School Alumni C Club’s annual golf outing
The Case High School Alumni C Club’s annual golf outing will be held Aug. 17 at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.
The four-person scramble begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. The $100 fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, six hole prizes, a hole-in-one contest, gift, food and beverages, flight competition prizes, and the bash. The scramble is limited to the first 144 golfers, ages 21 and older.
The fee to just golf is $75. The fee for just the bash is $30. Golfers younger than 20 may golf with a parent or legal guardian. Those who don’t have a foursome will be assigned to one.
The bash will be held at the golf course immediately following the outing. The social hour starts at 4 p.m. and includes beer, soda and dinner at 5:30 p.m. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a silent auction. Proceeds go to Case High School athletics and the Gene Veit Scholarship program.
For more information, call Ken Heffel, golf coordinator, at 262-488-2108.
USTA Grass Roots Program of Racine
The United States Tennis Association Grass Roots Program of Racine will hold a nine-week session for tennis players age 5 and older from Aug. 7 through Oct. 3 at Meadowbrook Country Club and Racine Tennis Club.
Classes will be offered in four age groups and times — beginners (ages 5 to 7, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturdays), beginners (ages 8 to 10, 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturdays), beginners (ages 11 to 14, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m.-noon Saturdays) and high school/adults (age 15 and older, 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-1 p.m. Saturdays).
Other times and advanced classes are available upon request.
In case of rain, lessons will be held indoors at the Racine Tennis Club.
The cost for the nine-week program is $135. Registration forms are available at Meadowbrook.
For more information on the program or other classes, contact Todd Anderson at 262-498-0389.
Rick Kilps Golf Classic
The 27th Annual Rick Kilps Golf Classic will be held Sunday, Aug. 19 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers.
The four-person scramble format is $110 per person which includes golf, cart, lunch and sandwich with a beverage at the turn. Golfing begins at 8 a.m. Lunch will follow at around 1 p.m. The cost is $30 for those only attending the lunch.
The brochure for the outing can be found online at parksiderangers.com/documents/2018/7/5//2018_Rick_Kilps_Golf_Classic.pdf
The golf outing is named after former UW-Parkside men’s soccer coach Rick Kilps, who coached for 27 seasons (1984-2010) and compiling 363 victories and four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.
For more information, contact Parkside men’s coach Jason Zitzke at zitzke@uwp.edu or call 414-507-1716 or 262-595-2225 (fax).
Racine Lutheran summer camps
Racine Lutheran High School is offering several summer camps. Visit www.racinelutheran.org and click on Athletics to learn more about the activities and to download registration forms. Grade level is based on 2018-19 enrollments.
Sader strength and speed: For grades 8 through 12, Mondays through Thursdays, boys from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10-11 a.m., and girls 9-10 a.m. The sessions are free.
Girls and co-ed volleyball camps: The camps are July 16-19. The girls camp, for grades 9-12, is 9 a.m. to noon each day; the cost is $60. The co-ed camp, for grades 4-8, is from 1-3 p.m. each day; the cost is $50.
Pickleball instruction underway
Victor Moreno, a local advocate of the game of pickleball, is conducting weekly skills and drills instruction in the up-and-coming sport.
Sessions are underway and are being held at the Village Green in Wind Point, on 4 Mile Road near the lake. Lesson times are 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through August.
Pickleball is a paddle sport, created for all ages and skill levels, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The rules are simple and the game is easy to learn and can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game. All participants must be 18 years of age or older and seniors are encouraged to attend.
You will need a pickleball paddle, available at most sporting goods stores, and court or tennis shoes. Participants are also encouraged to bring water.
Moreno is a certified instructor in the IPTPA (International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association). For more information, contact Moreno at victorjmoreno@yahoo.com.
Racine Raiders free youth camp
The Racine Raiders minor league football organization will host its annual free youth football camp from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 18 at Horlick Athletic Field.
The camp is open to players entering grades 3 through 8, Instruction will be by players and coaches from the Raiders organization, in a non-contact setting, and will focus on fundamentals for success on both sides of the football.
Registration and check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. All participants should wear shorts, shirts, and football shoes. All campers will take home a camp T-shirt and those who sign up in advance will also receive free admission for themselves and a parent for the Raiders’ game Aug. 11 at Horlick Field against the Quad City Raiders.
To register for the camp, please call Tom Hetland at 262-822-6545 and include your T-shirt size.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Outdoor tennis at 7-8 pm could get tough(darkness). No lights there I think.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.