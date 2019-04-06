DNR Spring Hearings on tap for Monday
The annual Spring Fish and Wildlife Hearings and county Conservation Congress meetings will be held across the state on Monday evening in every county of the state beginning at 7 p.m. Check the DNR website (dnr.wi.gov) and enter keywords Spring Hearings for a list of questions to be voted on.
The Racine County meeting will be held in the theater at Union Grove Union High School, 3433 S. Colony Ave., in Union Grove.
