Adult Summer Softball League registration opens in January
City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced the opening of Adult Summer Softball League registration on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Teams may register for a coed league on Fridays, women’s leagues on Mondays and Wednesdays, and men’s leagues on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
PRCS will also be accepting teams for a Supplied Bats league on Thursday night. This league is open to men and women and requires a minimum of 11 players. Bats will be supplied.
Team registration forms are available online at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/, and at the PRCS main office, 800 Center Street, No. 127.
To register a team, managers must have a minimum of 11 players (10 required for coed league) and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. The team form, along with the required team fee of $650 must be delivered to the PRCS main office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
A $25 late registration fee will apply beginning Monday, Feb. 18, 2019.
Additional players beyond the minimum number may be added for a fee of $35 per person at any time with no limit.
Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first served” basis. Space within the leagues is limited and early registration is strongly recommended. League play begins May 5, 2019.
Adult Sand Volleyball League registration opens in January
City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced the opening of adult Sand Volleyball League registration on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.
Teams may register for Monday night recreational coed leagues, Tuesday night competitive and recreational men’s/women’s leagues, and Wednesday night competitive and recreational coed leagues. Team registration forms are available online at cityofracine.org/ParksRec/ and at the PRCS main office, 800 Center Street, No. 127.
To register a team, managers must have a minimum of six players complete and sign the registration and release sections on the team form. Coed teams must have three female players and three male players registered. The team card, along with the required team fee of $250, may be delivered to the PRCS main office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
A $25 late registration fee will be applied beginning Monday, April 15, 2019. Additional players beyond the six may be added anytime for a fee of $25 per player.
Teams will be taken on a “first-come, first-served” basis. Early registration is strongly suggested. League play begins in early June.
Racine Family YMCA basketball clinic
The Racine Family YMCA is holding a free skills development basketball camp on Saturday, Dec. 22 at the Lakefront and Sealed Air branches of the YMCA.
The Jingle Bell Socks Shooting Clinic, for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8, begins with session 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Lakefront branch, 725 Lake Ave., and continues with session 2 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Sealed Air branch, 8501 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Register for the clinic at the time of the sessions. The clinic is free, but participants are asked to bring at least one pair of new socks for those in need.
For more information, contact YMCA youth basketball director Ryan Thompson at 262-989-9682.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.