Richard Bong 'calling all artists'
Richard Bong State Recreation Area announces a plein air event and charity art auction.
Richard Bong State Recreation Area and the Friend’s group Bong Naturalist Association invites all artists, art lovers and outdoor enthusiasts to the inaugural Art Outdoors event on Saturday, October 6, 2018.
Calling all Artists — Join us to create and donate an 8-inch by 10-inch piece using watercolor, pen & ink, acrylic, oil, pastels and other drawing media, such as carving, collage, jewelry, gourds, fiber arts, etc. will also be accepted. Pieces must be created on this day and at the park, which is beautiful in the fall! Artists must register by Oct. 1, there is no fee to register. Download a registration at www.bongnaturalistassociation.org. You will need to print it, fill it out and mail or e-mail it to Elizabeth.Goepinger@wi.gov. Mailing address is on the registration form.
For registered artists there is no fee the park either and there is shelter in case of rain.
That evening from 4:30-6 p.m. enjoy a reception and refreshments where your piece will be put on sale to raise funds for the park.
Calling all art and nature lovers — Hike the park and meet the artists as they work outdoors. Adults and children both can make a masterpiece or two of your own in our art tent. At the reception, view and purchase art while enjoying refreshments. All proceeds benefit the park. You will need a park sticker to attend.
Artists will be throughout the park, reception is at the Visitor Center. Questions? Call (262) 878-5607.
Friends of Pat Devine luncheon
The family and friends of Pat Devine, the longtime owner of Devine’s Sporting Goods store on Douglas Avenue in Racine, will meet for lunch at noon Thursday, Sept. 27, at DeMark’s Bar, 1600 Albert St.
Besides catching up with friends, the purpose of the luncheon is to raise funds for an annual academic scholarship in Pat’s memory. This year, the first of those scholarships went to Chloe Kostos of Horlick.
Lunch will be available for purchase. Donations to the 2019 scholarship fund can be made at the luncheon.
For more information, contact Jeff Johnson at 262-994-1366 or Steve Brinkman at 262-358-3740.
Greater Racine Area USBC women’s meeting
The Greater Racine Area USBC will hold a special meeting for all women bowlers at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29 at The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave.
The meeting is open to sanctioned and nonsanctioned women bowlers. The GRA USBC would like to hear comments from women bowlers and share ideas.
For more information, call GRA USBC association manager Glenn “Red” Chapman at 262-634-9773.
The Lanes looking for league bowlers
The Lanes on 20, 6501 Washington Ave., is looking for bowlers for a Monday four-person league and a Wednesday four-man senior league.
Bowling in both leagues begins at 12:30 p.m.
For more information, contact The Lanes at 262-886-5151.
Senior bowling league looks for members
The Friday morning Senior’s league at Castle Lanes is looking for new members. Bowlers must be 55 years of age or older. Free bowling is on Aug. 24 and league bowling starts August 31 at 9 a.m. For further information, contact Ed at 498-0518 or Alan at Castle Lanes.
