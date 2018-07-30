Rick Kilps Golf Classic
The 27th Annual Rick Kilps Golf Classic will be held Sunday, Aug. 19 at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers.
The four-person scramble format is $110 per person which includes golf, cart, lunch and sandwich with a beverage at the turn. Golfing begins at 8 a.m. Lunch will follow at around 1 p.m. The cost is $30 for those only attending the lunch.
The brochure for the outing can be found online at parksiderangers.com/documents/2018/7/5//2018_Rick_Kilps_Golf_Classic.pdf
The golf outing is named after former UW-Parkside men’s soccer coach Rick Kilps, who coached for 27 seasons (1984-2010) and compiling 363 victories and four NCAA Division II Tournament appearances.
For more information, contact Parkside men’s coach Jason Zitzke at zitzke@uwp.edu or call 414-507-1716 or 262-595-2225 (fax).
Chocolate City Golf Outing
The 22nd annual Chocolate City Open golf outing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7737 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva.
The outing will be played as a scramble. Reineman’s True Value will be donating a shotgun for a special shotgun start raffle. The winner will be chosen prior to the start of the scramble.
The fee is $125 for an individual or $500 for a foursome. The fee includes lunch and dinner, golf, cart, range, closest to the pin prizes, among others, and a chance to win a hole-in-one $10,000 prize. Non-golfers can attend at 5:30 p.m. for the 19th hole social hour, which includes dinner for $25.
To register, go to www.burlingtonchamber.org and download the registration form, or call the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce at 262-763-6044 for more information.
