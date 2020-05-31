Olympic sailing hopefuls return home to train

While the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games were postponed until the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus, a pair of Lake Geneva Olympic hopefuls have not missed a beat during their quarantine.
Finn Rowe and Harry Melges IV, a pair of 2019 Big Foot High School graduates, have been traveling the world the past few years in pursuit of Olympic glory as sailors in the two-man crew 49er class. But during the coronavirus pandemic, the duo have been forced to return to their roots, sailing and training on Geneva Lake.
“This is probably the longest we’ve been home — for two straight months — since, like, sophomore year of high school,” Rowe said.
For a few months prior to their coronavirus quarantine, the duo spent much of their time in and around Australia, training for and competing in world championship Olympic-qualifying events.
The month of November and early December was spent in Aukland, New Zealand, acclimating themselves to the conditions and local lifestyle leading up to the 2019 World Championships on Nov. 29 to Dec. 8.
Rowe and Melges did fairly well in the qualifying rounds, tying for 25th overall. However, they lost out on a tiebreaker that placed them into the second-tier Silver Fleet for the final rounds of the competition.
Struggles in the remainder of the event led to the duo placing 43rd overall — still a solid finish out of 88 total teams, but a letdown for the two after nearly finishing in the upper echelon. However, they still kept their spirits up with a silver lining from their trip down under.
“That regatta didn’t go as well as we planned, we kind of had a bummer at the end results-wise, but we knew we had really improved and we were sailing well and fast,” Melges said.
After a brief trip home for the holidays, the pair traveled to Australia in early January to begin preparations for the 2020 World Championships, held on Feb. 9 to 15 in Geelong, Australia.
Armed with their experience in New Zealand, the pair qualified for the Gold Fleet, placing 25th overall by the end of the event out of 78 boats in total.
While it was a strong showing for Melges and Rowe, it was not enough for the two to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo games.
Qualifying for 2020 was always a hope, but at only 19 years old, the duo are earlier in their career than many of the current sailing Olympians. Instead, they are more intently focused on the 2024 games in Paris and the 2028 Los Angeles games, which will mark the first United States-hosted summer Olympics since the 1996 Atlanta games.
Soon after competing in the 2020 World Championships, growing concerns about the coronavirus led Melges and Rowe to return home to the Lake Geneva region.
However, with easy access to boats and a lake, the pair have kept up with their typical training regimen, sailing every day and communicating with their coaches and U.S. Sailing teammates through video chats.
Melges and Rowe are hoping travel options will begin to open up in June or July to allow them to meet up with their coaches and teammates to resume in-person practice as they did before.
Although with international competitions cancelled until at least the fall of 2020, if not early 2021, the pair’s sole goal for the moment is to stick around Lake Geneva and stay ready for whenever competitions return.
“Everything is so uncertain right now,” Melges said. “We’re just hunkered down at home and keeping in good shape for when the time comes.”
