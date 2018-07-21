Old-Timers Tournament to start
After being delayed by rain Friday and Saturday, the Old-Timers Athletic Club softball tournament is scheduled to start Sunday. A total of 13 games will be played at both Horlick Field and Island Park starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The co-ed 12-inch open division round-robin tournament will be played most of the day, weather permitting, said Jeff Dandeneau, an Old-Timers board member.
The tournament continues next weekend.
