Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Old-Timers Tournament to start

After being delayed by rain Friday and Saturday, the Old-Timers Athletic Club softball tournament is scheduled to start Sunday. A total of 13 games will be played at both Horlick Field and Island Park starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.

The co-ed 12-inch open division round-robin tournament will be played most of the day, weather permitting, said Jeff Dandeneau, an Old-Timers board member.

The tournament continues next weekend.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments