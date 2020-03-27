No games, big losses: Money crisis faces US Olympic sports

Many NGBs, such as cycling, are event driven — reliant on cash brought when people sign up for local and national competitions that they sanction. Others, such as USA Swimming, get their lion's share of funding from membership dues, which are taking a hit as facilities around the nation close on the order of state and local governments.

"We, as an NGB, will feel it next fall when memberships start rolling in. That shortfall could have a profound effect," said USA Swimming's Tim Hinchey. "We can overcome a lot of these things, I think, if all comes back to normal. But we have to wait and see like everyone else."

The only event that makes money for swimming is its Olympic trials, which are also a significant revenue source for track, gymnastics and other sports that send large teams. All have been postponed, to be rescheduled when the IOC sets a new date for the Olympics in 2021.

The USOPC recently sent a letter to Congress asking for $200 million to be included in the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package that passed through the House of Representatives on Friday. The money, it said, was to be used to support about 2,500 athletes and to help NGBs, which have a total of about 4,500 full-time employees.