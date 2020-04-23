NASCAR teams OK to work in N.C. shops, a key step in return

“We are the home of NASCAR, and I’m so grateful for this amazing sport that is in our state that not only provides people with a lot of entertainment, but also has an amazing economic engine for our state,” Cooper said. “I’ve been in contact with NASCAR officials, track owners, team owners. They have come forward with a plan to try and protect their employees. So we’ll be coming forward with an announcement on that pretty soon.”

NASCAR ran just four of its 36 races this season before competition was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The sanctioning body has vowed to run its full schedule once it resumes racing, and had been eyeing the Coca-Cola 600 as its return.

With surrounding states relaxing restrictions, a return could come before May 24. One proposed schedule showed NASCAR restarting at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17, followed by a 400-mile race at Charlotte on May 20 and the 600 on the 24th. That version of the schedule then had the Cup Series traveling to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for a May 27 race.

South Carolina Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Duane Parrish said Thursday that Darlington Raceway can host an event this spring. Parrish said the PGA Tour will play the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island from June 18-21.