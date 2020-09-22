NASCAR: Hamlin, Michael Jordan partner on new, historic team with Bubba Wallace

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Denny Hamlin has joined Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan to form a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner and the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level.
The partnership was announced Monday night in coordinated social media posts by Jordan and Hamlin, with Wallace adding his own comment. The posts showed a picture of Jordan alongside a firesuit-clad Hamlin in a motorhome at a race track.
"Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners," Jordan said in his statement. "The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more."
Jordan becomes the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott drove his own race car in 495 races from 1961 to 1973. Scott's 1964 victory at the Jacksonville 200 is the only win by a Black driver in Cup history.
The NBA great, who earlier this year pledged $100 million over 10 years for initiatives combating systemic racism, said the move into NASCAR is another step toward racial equality.
"I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing," Jordan said.
Jordan joins former NBA player Brad Daugherty, a partner at JTG Daugherty Racing, as the only Black owners at NASCAR's elite Cup level.
"Michael and Bubba can be a powerful voice together, not only in our sport, but also well beyond it," Hamlin said.
Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner and a top contender for this year's Cup title, will be part of a single-car Toyota entry aligned with Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin has raced his entire career for Gibbs, a Hall of Fame NFL coach.
"Eleven years ago I met Michael Jordan at a then-Charlotte Bobcats game and we became fast friends," Hamlin wrote. "Not long after, I joined Jordan Brand as their first NASCAR athlete. Our friendship has grown over the years and now we are ready to take it to the next level.
"Deciding on the driver was easy — it had to be Bubba Wallace."
Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series and this season used his platform to push for racial equality. The 27-year-old successfully urged NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its events.
Wallace is winless in 105 Cup starts over four seasons, but he has six career victories in the Truck Series. He's been hampered by mid-level equipment driving the No. 43 for Hall of Famer Richard Petty and, until this summer, the team struggled to land sponsorship.
"Bubba has shown tremendous improvement since joining the Cup Series and we believe he's ready to take his career to a higher level," Hamlin said. "He deserves the opportunity to compete for race wins and our team will make sure he has the resources to do just that.
"Off the track, Bubba has been a loud voice for change in our sport and our country. MJ and I support him fully in those efforts and stand beside him."
There's been speculation for months that Hamlin was organizing some sort of ownership group as he expects NASCAR's business model to become more favorable for team owners when the "Next Gen" car is released in 2022. NASCAR rules prohibit a current driver from owning a team and driving for another, but Hamlin works around the policy with Jordan as the principal owner.
"Starting a race team has been something that Michael and I have talked about while playing golf together over the years, but the timing or circumstances were never really right," Hamlin said. "It just makes sense now to lay the foundation for my racing career after I'm done driving and also help an up-and-coming driver like Bubba take his career to a higher level."
In a statement, NASCAR welcomed Jordan to the series.
"His presence at NASCAR's top level will further strengthen the competition, excitement and momentum growing around our sport," NASCAR said.
Jordan became a partial owner of the Bobcats in 2006 and bought the team outright in 2010, restoring the franchise to its original Hornets name. Hamlin has been a longtime season-ticket holder with courtside seats along the visitors' bench.
Jordan dabbled in racing before with Michael Jordan Motorsports. He owned an AMA Superbike team and had one win in 10 years. Jordan has twice traveled to the NASCAR season finale to watch Hamlin race for the championship. Hamlin, who's 39, is still seeking his first title.
"Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I've been a NASCAR fan my whole life," Jordan said. "The opportunity to own my own race team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me."
Wallace, who has cobbled together about $18 million in sponsorship deals since he made racial equality his platform, had already announced he was parting with Petty.
"This is a unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I believe is a great fit for me at this point in my career," Wallace wrote. "I am grateful and humbled that they believe in me and I'm super pumped to begin this adventure with them."
Jordan and Hamlin purchased a charter for their team from Germain Racing that guarantees Wallace a spot in the 40-car field every week.
Chastain snags Ganassi Cup ride in busy NASCAR free agency
By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ross Chastain snagged one of the coveted open Cup seats on Monday in a promotion at Chip Ganassi Racing to drive the No. 42 next season.
This year marks a particularly active free agency period with heavy turnover expected among a limited number of rides. The No. 42 Chevrolet at Ganassi has been filled by Matt Kenseth, who came out of retirement to drive after Kyle Larson was fired in April.
Chastain, a 27-year-old Ganassi development driver, could have gotten the nod when the seat first opened. Ganassi instead went with stability from the veteran Kenseth to placate sponsors left skittish after Larson was fired for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
The opening was considered one of the top available seats in NASCAR's "silly season" period.
"I can't thank Chip enough for this opportunity. The faith he and the organization showed me back in 2018 was a real turning point in my career and I am extremely happy for the chance to join the team again," Chastain said. "Racing in the Cup Series with a serious contender has always been my goal, and I'm looking forward to joining what is a very strong team.
"I know I have my work cut out for me, but I'm ready to get to work and help bring more success to the organization."
Chastain is one of many Xfinity Series drivers hoping to jump to the Cup Series. Chase Briscoe began the year chasing eight victories, the number he believes will earn him a Cup ride, and he won his seventh race last weekend. Austin Cindric, the regular-season champion, could be in play for a promotion via Team Penske.
The No. 48 being vacated by seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson at Hendrick Motorsports is considered the top available ride.
Bubba Wallace, who has parceled together millions of dollars in sponsorship since becoming vocal in social equality issues, was the top prize in the free agency because of the funding he will bring to a team. A contract offer from Ganassi was revoked by the team owner when Wallace delayed a decision.
Wallace late Monday night was named as the driver for a new team that will be owned by fellow driver Denny Hamlin and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan. With Wallace out of the picture, Ganassi went with the driver he's long had in his plans. Chastain will be teammates next season with Kurt Busch, who has advanced to the second round of the Cup playoffs.
Chastain has had a rocky rise through NASCAR's national series and a deal on a full-time Xfinity Series ride that seemed too good to be true turned out to be just that.
Jeff Carpoff, a CEO of a small player in NASCAR sponsorship, noticed Chastain working odd jobs at the race track on weekends he was also competing. Carpoff made Chastain his project and the centerpiece of company DC Solar's plans to expand its sponsorship program.
Carpoff in November 2018 named Chastain the driver of a full Xfinity Series ride at Ganassi that would be sponsored by DC Solar. But the FBI raided the company just a month later and Carpoff was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
The sponsorship money evaporated, Ganassi shuttered the Xfinity Series team and Chastain was out of a job about six weeks before the 2019 season opener.
Chastain, an eighth-generation watermelon farmer from Florida, parceled together every race he could for 2019. He ran 35 Cup races, made 19 starts in the Xfinity Series and raced for the Truck Series championship for Niece Motorsports. He won three Truck Series races and finished second in the championship standings.
This year, Chastain has run a full Xfinity schedule for Kaulig Racing and is ranked eighth heading into the opening race of the playoffs Saturday. He scored his fifth runner-up finish of the season on Friday night and noted how hard he's working to make it in NASCAR.
"It's tough fighting for everything. I want this so bad. I want to be in this sport and win races," Chastain said after Bristol. "I know it is second and it's great ... there's a lot of things I could do different and I just didn't get it done."
