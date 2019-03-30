Try 3 months for $3

Thoennes bowls 803 series

Mike Thoennes bowled an 803 series Friday night in the CastleLanes.com League. The 28-year-old Thoennes bowled games of 258, 280 and 265. It was the third career 800 series for Thoennes, who averages 236 in the league.

