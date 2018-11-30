Bowlers roll honor scores
Shaunte Stills has been on a roll at Castle Lanes in the past two and a half weeks and added another honor score Thursday in the Knights of Castle League. Stills, who turned 68 Wednesday, shot a 300 game, his 11th lifetime, in the middle of a 672 series in the league. He had a 300 game Monday (728 series) and one on Monday, Nov. 12 (734 series) in the Keglers League. Interestingly, all three perfect games were the second games of those series.
Two bowlers had honor series at Towne & Country Lanes Thursday. Ethan Witterholt, 23, had an 801 series, his first national honor series, on games of 279, 243 and 279 in the Gooseberries Classic League. Theresa Riemer, the general manager of Towne & Country, shot a 718 series on games of 248, 213 and 257 in the Frito’s Morning Mixed League.
At River City Lanes in Waterford, Courtney Lufkin rolled a 719 series in the Thursday Night Ladies League with a high game of 258.
