Parkside alum Moede wins award
UW-Parkside alumnus Ryan Moede will be presented with the Sport Management Alumnus of the Year award during the inaugural HESM Sport Management Conference hosted by Parkside on Friday, Feb. 22.
Moede, originally from Algoma, graduated with a degree in sport management and a minor in business from UW-Parkside in 2009. He was recently named Northwoods League Executive of the Year as the general manager for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.
As the general manager for the Dock Spiders, members of the 22-team Northwoods League, Moede is responsible for ticket sales, corporate sales, marketing, food and beverage, and stadium operations, according to a press release from Parkside.
Moede manages 13 full-time and intern staff and over 100 game-day staff. Moede also works with the manager and coaching staff on player operations, the press release said.
Prior to being general manager for the Dock Spiders, Moede served as director of tickets for the Minor League Baseball Class A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers organization in Appleton from 2013-2016 and was box office manager for the squad before that from 2010-2013, the press release said.
Moede will serve on the “The Future of Minor League and Emerging Sports” panel discussion during the Sport Management Conference.
